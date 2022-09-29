HBO Max Reveals "House of Halloween" Lineup

With October just around the corner, HBO Max has revealed its full plans for the Halloween season. This year, the streaming service is rolling out an entire spotlight page dedicated to horror movies, scary TV shows, and all things in the realm of spooky. In addition to a roster of Halloween titles, HBO Max's House of Halloween spotlight page will also have costume ideas and an interactive experience that can help subscribers pick which spooky titles to watch.

The House of Halloween rolls out on HBO Max on Saturday, October 1st, and will remain on the service for the entire month. Last year's edition of the Halloween page featured a trio of doors labeled "Not Scary," "Scary," and "Very Scary," allowing subscribers to choose their own viewing adventure. This year's edition has a similar concept, but now involving tarot cards.

You'll be able to choose one of six tarot cards on the House of Halloween page to receive a "surprise curated title" based on the card you choose. The Fool reveals a horror comedy title, The Magician reveals a fantasy/magic title, The Devil reveals a demon/possession themed title, The Executioner reveals a slasher title, The Lovers reveals a romance-related title, and The Creature reveals a creature feature.

HBO Max has also released a list of many of the titles you'll find on the House of Halloween spotlight page. You can check them out below.

28 Days Later, 2003

30 Coins (HBO)

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Beetlejuice, 1988

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Fantasmagorias (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 2009

Ghosts (BBC version)

Gremlins, 1984

Halloween Kills, 2021 (HBO)

I am Legend, 2007

It, 2017

It: Chapter Two, 2019

Kiki's Delivery Service, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Los Espookys (HBO)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Metalocalypse

Misery, 1990

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Practical Magic, 1998

Scoob!, 2020

Scooby-Doo: The Movie, 2002

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013 (HBO)

The Baby (HBO)

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

The Conjuring, 2013

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Exorcist, 1973

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The Fly, 1986

The Forever Purge, 2020 (HBO)

The Omen, 1976 (HBO)

The Purge, 2013 (HBO)

The Shining, 1980

The Vampire Diaries

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

The Witches, 1990

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

True Blood (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal

Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994

Young Frankenstein, 1974 (HBO)

