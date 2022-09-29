HBO Max Reveals "House of Halloween" Lineup
With October just around the corner, HBO Max has revealed its full plans for the Halloween season. This year, the streaming service is rolling out an entire spotlight page dedicated to horror movies, scary TV shows, and all things in the realm of spooky. In addition to a roster of Halloween titles, HBO Max's House of Halloween spotlight page will also have costume ideas and an interactive experience that can help subscribers pick which spooky titles to watch.
The House of Halloween rolls out on HBO Max on Saturday, October 1st, and will remain on the service for the entire month. Last year's edition of the Halloween page featured a trio of doors labeled "Not Scary," "Scary," and "Very Scary," allowing subscribers to choose their own viewing adventure. This year's edition has a similar concept, but now involving tarot cards.
You'll be able to choose one of six tarot cards on the House of Halloween page to receive a "surprise curated title" based on the card you choose. The Fool reveals a horror comedy title, The Magician reveals a fantasy/magic title, The Devil reveals a demon/possession themed title, The Executioner reveals a slasher title, The Lovers reveals a romance-related title, and The Creature reveals a creature feature.
HBO Max has also released a list of many of the titles you'll find on the House of Halloween spotlight page. You can check them out below.
28 Days Later, 2003
30 Coins (HBO)
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Beetlejuice, 1988
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Fantasmagorias (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 2009
Ghosts (BBC version)
Gremlins, 1984
Halloween Kills, 2021 (HBO)
I am Legend, 2007
It, 2017
It: Chapter Two, 2019
Kiki's Delivery Service, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Los Espookys (HBO)
Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Metalocalypse
Misery, 1990
Night of the Living Dead, 1968
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
Poltergeist, 1982
Practical Magic, 1998
Scoob!, 2020
Scooby-Doo: The Movie, 2002
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013 (HBO)
The Baby (HBO)
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
The Conjuring, 2013
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
The Exorcist, 1973
The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The Fly, 1986
The Forever Purge, 2020 (HBO)
The Omen, 1976 (HBO)
The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
The Shining, 1980
The Vampire Diaries
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
The Witches, 1990
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
True Blood (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal
Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994
Young Frankenstein, 1974 (HBO)
What are you most looking forward to watching on HBO Max this October? Let us know in the comments!