American Horror Stories: Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer Reprising "Murder House" Roles in Finale

American Horror Stories will conclude its first season on Thursday, August 19 with the episode "Game Over" and it seems that the American Horror Story spinoff series will end its first outing where it all began with a return to the Murder House, including some familiar faces. On Tuesday, series creator Ryan Murphy took to social media to confirm the cast for American Horror Stories' season finale, revealing that Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer are both reprising their original American Horror Story roles.

McDermott will be back as Dr. Ben Harmon for "Game Over". McDermott has reprised this role before in 2018's American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Brewer will be back as Adelaide "Addie" Langdon. This is the first time Brewer has reprised her role as Addie, though Brewer has portrayed other characters in the AHS universe. The episode will also feature other characters who appeared in the two-part American Horror Stories season premiere which was itself centered around the Murder House. Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Sierra McCormick as Scarlet, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Selena Sloan as Erin, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena and Valerie Loo as Nicole will also appear while Noah Cyrus makes her AHS debut. Mercedes Mason, Nicolas Bechtel, Adam Hagenbuch, and Tom Lenk also appear.

While American Horror Stories is wrapping up its first season this week, there will be more to come from the spinoff. It was announced earlier this month that the series has been renewed for a second season with the sophomore outing expected to debut sometime in 2022. The second season is expected to keep the same format with isolated, individual stories rather than the season-long stories featured in American Horror Story.

American Horror Stories debuts its Season 1 finale on August 19th on FX on Hulu. American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of that series, premieres on August 25th on FX.