American Horror Stories Renewed for Second Season

The first season of the American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories will have its first season finale on August 19th, with Variety confirming that the series has been renewed for a second season. The sophomore season is expected to debut sometime in 2022, with the formula of the spinoff likely continuing the trend of the first season by delivering viewers isolated tales of terror, as opposed to the long-form storytelling seen in the proper American Horror Story series. Luckily, audiences won't have to wait long to see more of creator Ryan Murphy's storytelling sensibilities, as American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on August 25th.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Stories stars former American Horror Story stars Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, and Billie Lourd, while it also adds newcomers Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Kevin McHale, and Virginia Gardner.

Thins spin-off anthology isn't the first ambitious endeavor the franchise has embarked on this year, with the upcoming season Double Feature also set to chart a new course for the series. Whereas previous seasons have centered around one unconventional storyline, this new season will feature twice the terror. Ahead of the reveal of the new season's concept, Murphy made a number of cryptic teases that seemed to contradict one another, only for it to be revealed that the upcoming season's "Double Feature" title meant that audiences would get two different storylines, yet it's currently unknown how, or if, the two disparate narratives will overlap.

Tune in to the season finale of American Horror Stories on August 19th. American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on August 25th.

