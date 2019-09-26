The First Major Twist of American Horror Story: 1984 Has Arrived

The season premiere of American Horror Story: 1984 last week delivered a pretty straight-forward slasher intro, which is exactly what the trailers and promos for the new installment of the horror anthology had been teasing. However, everyone who has ever watched American Horror Story in the past already knew that there would eventually be more to this simple slasher story. At some point, probably several points, there is going to be some kind of twist that alters the fabric of the narrative. It’s a trademark of every season of American Horror Story. Well on Wednesday night’s episode, just the second of the current season, 1984 introduces its first major twist.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for American Horror Story: 1984! Continue reading at your own risk…

There are currently two killers on the loose at Camp Redwood: Mr. Jingles and The Night Stalker. While Mr. Jingles seems to be the main focus of the new episode, The Night Stalker, aka Richard Ramirez, goes after Brooke by the lake. During his chase he runs into the hiker that the counselors hit with their car on the way into camp. The hiker tells Richard, “This isn’t where I die,” before being viciously cut down. The words are very strange, but they make sense later in the episode.

Richard sees the hiker again, in the same spot, killing him a second time. He inspects the hiker’s name tag and notices that he worked at the camp a decade earlier. When he looks up from the name tag, the hiker is nowhere to be found.

Margaret Booth, survivor of the original Redwood massacre and current head of the camp, finds the same hiker later on, after being tipped off to his supernatural existence by Richard. While the two are talking, it’s revealed that the hiker was actually killed by Mr. Jingles out on the road during the first massacre all those years ago. He’s a ghost that has been wondering the woods near the road where he died. He’s now at the camp because the counselors took him from his place of death.

Things could easily change or evolve in future episodes, knowing the track record of AHS they probably will. But for now, Camp Redwood is still home to those who were murdered there by Mr. Jingles, similar to the effects of the Murder House in American Horror Story’s first season.

Do you think the ghost twist in AHS: 1984 will stick? What other turns will the season take before it ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!