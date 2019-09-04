American Horror Story: 1984 Declares No Overnight Guests With New Poster

Summer romance is getting deadly in a new poster for American Horror Story: 1984. In the new poster released on Twitter on Monday, a pair of unfortunate campers at Camp Redwood find love but also find themselves the next target of the killer Mr. Jingles. After all, no overnight guests at Camp Redwood.

In the poster, a couple’s romantic time gets brutally interrupted when a knife pierces the bed beneath them. You can check out the poster in the tweet below.

This latest poster for American Horror Story: 1984 continues the theme of various elements of the summer camp experience turned nightmare. Previous posters have included terrified campers hiding under the bed, marshmallow-roasting gone horribly awry, the killer hiding under a bed, and even a knife driven through a door much to the terror of the woman on the other side. Each of the posters have had a very brightly colored, ’80s retro vibe, in keeping with the setting of the upcoming season.

1984 will revolve around Camp Redwood, a summer camp that is being stalked by a masked killer. If the posters didn’t make it obvious, the series is drawing inspiration from films like Halloween and Friday the 13th, something that is promised to be “a lot of fun” for fans.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

“Remember, he did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time. Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.