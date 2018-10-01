‘American Horror Story’s Adina Porter on Dinah’s Mysterious Past & Why ‘Apocalypse’ Stands Out

Three episodes into American Horror Story: Apocalypse and we still know almost nothing about the characters, or even the greater story for that matter. The series is a complete and total mystery.

That, along with the fact that the show is taking a much different approach to the end of the world, is why star Adina Porter believes this season of AHS is so unique and exciting compared to the ones that have come before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Porter said that the initial script for the premiere blew her away.

“It was a surprise to me because when I think of the apocalypse, I think of it, it equalizes everybody,” Porter told us. “I imagine everybody being out on the street looking for shelter. When the first wave hit, they tell us to have cash because the ATMs aren’t going to work. It was a surprise to me because there are people who preparing for the apocalypse with bunkers. The idea that rich people are set to be comfortable surprised me.”

In the new installment, Porter plays a character named Dinah Stevens, who is still a complete wild card after three hours of television. All anyone knows about her is that she was a former TV host, and that she is now apparently a resurrected witch.

When Porter first started working on Apocalypse, she knew as little as we did about her mysterious new character.

“I was given the entire script, but not a lot of background about the character,” she said. “It was kind of like throwing mud on the wall and seeing what sticks, and checking in with the director to see if that take was along the lines of what the writers were thinking. The director didn’t know very much either, so he would also kind of check with the writers and he would go, ‘Okay, what do you think?’ ‘Yeah, yeah this could work. ‘It definitely seemed experimental. And trying different things. I had the first scripts, but not a lot of others. Throwing it on the wall, seeing what stuck.”

Do you have any theories as to Dinah’s story in Apocalypse? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse air on Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET on FX.