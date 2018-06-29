‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Will Be Murder House and Coven Crossover

The upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story will be its most ambitious yet, as it will see the events of the first season, titled “Murder House,” and the third season, titled “Coven,” crossing over for a highly-anticipated event. Creator Ryan Murphy shared the news this afternoon on Twitter.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” Murphy shared on social media.

“Murder House” depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. “Coven” focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft.

Murphy has been relatively secretive about what fans could expect from this season, only offering audiences a handful of hints while announcing new and returning cast members.

The series has unfolded in an anthological format, with each season focusing on a completely different storyline. Despite the all-new storylines every year, many members of the cast return to play all-new characters.

The announced cast for the upcoming season consists of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, and Joan Collins. Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

Rumors of the crossover event have built for years, with the announcement of McDermott’s return being a big clue of what fans could expect. Murphy had regularly teased that this upcoming season would take place in the “near future,” with McDermott having shared on Twitter that he would be returning to the series in the “near future.”

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

Season Eight of American Horror Story is set to debut this fall.

