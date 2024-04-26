Rosemary's Baby Prequel Apartment 7A Starring Julia Garner Coming to Paramount+

Reports of a prequel to the Mia Farrow-starring Rosemary's Baby emerged back in 2022, and now Variety confirms that the movie Apartment 7A starring Julia Garner is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. While an exact release date hasn't yet been confirmed, it is reported that the movie will debut on the streamer in time for Halloween, similar to how last year saw the exclusive debut of the Pet Sematary prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. The new movie was directed by Relic filmmaker Natalie Erika James, with the original 1968 Rosemary's Baby being an adaptation of the 1967 book of the same name by Ira Levin.

The logline for Apartment 7A describes the movie, "Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary's Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame."

Joining Garner in the picture are Dianne Wiest (Mayor of Kingstown), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean film series), Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

"Apartment 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season," Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, shared in a statement. "Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre."

In 1976, the film earned the made-for-TV sequel Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby, which wasn't based on Levin's actual novel sequel. In 2014, a two-part miniseries adaptation debuted on NBC that starred Zoe Saldana.

Apartment 7A is the latest big project that Ozark breakout star Garner has been a part of, as she is currently filming a new take on Wolf Man from director Leigh Whannell and was recently announced as playing Silver Surfer for the upcoming The Fantastic Four. While Garner is clearly enjoying her many newfound opportunities, this isn't her first foray into the world of horror, having previously appeared in Martha Marcy May Marlene, We Are What We Are, The Last Exorcism: Part II, and last year's The Royal Hotel.

Stay tuned for updates on Apartment 7A.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!