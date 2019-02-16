‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Reportedly Begins Filming in June

American Horror Story fans are still reeling over the epic crossover season between Murder House and Coven, and the AHS gifts just keep on coming as it appears the series’ ninth season will start filming this summer.

According to a Production Weekly notice, American Horror Story is expected to begin filming in June. Ryan Murphy is still helming the project along with producers Brad Falchuk, Jessica Sharzer, Tim Minear, Dante Di Loreto, and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This follows the news that American Horror Story will continue despite the impending acquisition of 20th Century Fox and many of its subsidiaries by Disney. Many fans were concerned that the dark nature of the show wouldn’t vibe with Disney, but the company seems to understand the value of Fox content that’s geared towards adults. FX Networks CEO John Landgraf assured Deadline that there are no plans of ending the show any time soon.

“Up to Ryan Murphy,” Landgraf shared when asked how many more seasons of AHS fans could expect. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

Currently, there is no word on what the theme of the new season of the anthology will be post-Apocalypse. However, it was recently revealed that Emma Roberts would be returning to the series. The actress starred in the show’s third, fourth, and eighth seasons and made a brief appearance in the seventh.

She we will accompanied by Olympic skier, Gus Kenworthy, who was cast to play her significant other. This is Kenworthy’s first time on AHS, following some acting work in ABC’s The Real O’Neals and a Sharknado 5 cameo. Murphy announced the casting news on Instagram earlier this month.

While there has been no other official word on casting for Season Nine, Murphy previously hinted that actors Cody Fern, Finn Wittrock, and Darren Criss could all be making an appearance in the series.

View this post on Instagram Cooking up something good for these three… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Nov 15, 2018 at 2:27pm PST

While American Horror Story is definitely moving forward, fans of Ryan Murphy are also hoping to see the return of his cancelled series, Scream Queens. The creator recently teased a potential revival on Instagram, but Fox currently has no plans to bring back the horror comedy.

What theme are you hoping to see on American Horror Story next season? Tell us in the comments!

The first seven seasons of American Horror Story are currently streaming on Netflix.