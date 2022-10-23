Aubrey Plaza Recalls "Insane" Audition for Scream 4, "I Went Full Method"

One of the more interesting parts of Hollywood are the stories about things that didn't work out, be it films that didn't get made or auditions that simply didn't go as planned and when it comes to Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, she has a pretty entertaining tale of the latter. In an interview with Hits Radio (via Deadline), Plaza revealed that she went "full method" in an audition for Scream 4 — and it was a choice that didn't exactly work out quite as she hoped it would.

In the interview, Plaza explained that she was told that she would be auditioning for a character that would eventually be revealed to be the killer, so she decided to take that to heart and dress like the killer, missing the idea that maybe the point wasn't to realize that they were the killer right away. The role eventually went to Emma Roberts.

"One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for like the Scream remake or something," Plaza said. "They told me, 'You're going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer' or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, 'Alright, I'm gonna dress like the killer.'"

She continued, "I was really frumpy because I thought, I'm a murderer and then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane. And they were like, 'The whole point is that we're not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.' Anyway, I blew that one. Didn't make it very far. I went full method, and it was a really bad idea."

Are there going to be more Scream movies?

After the release of the fifth Scream film earlier this year, a sixth installment was soon announced. Scream 6 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. Sadly, Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott for Scream 6 due to a pay disagreement. This will mark the first movie of the franchise that will not include Campbell. Barrera spoke to Variety in August and commented on Campbell's choice not to return.

"It was shocking, but also, as a woman, I get it," Barrera explained. "Especially as a woman of color, I deal with that stuff all the time where I feel like they're not paying me what I know that I'm worth. But usually, for me, I feel like it's because I'm a Latina, and they don't value us as much as white women. So, if Neve being a white woman is feeling undervalued, that just goes to show how much of a problem it is in the industry. I applaud her sticking to what she believes in."

