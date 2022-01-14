Every Scream Movie Now on the Same Streaming Service

The entire saga of Sidney Prescott and Ghostface is finally available to stream on the same platform, and just in time for Halloween. Wes Craven's beloved Scream franchise spans five films, with a sixth on the way next year. The franchise has remained immensely popular with horror fans and remains one of the most popular binges every fall, when Halloween season rolls around. This year, that binge is easier than ever, thanks to the films all being available on Paramount+.

All of the Scream films have bounced around between streaming services as of late, but they were finally put back together as of October 3rd. Monday morning saw the initial Scream trilogy make its way to Paramount+, joining Scream 4 and this year's Scream reboot.

The only catch here is with the new Scream movie, which is technically available on Showtime. Paramount+ has a Showtime add-on option, meaning you'll need to add a little to your subscription, but they can still all be accessed through the same service.

Here's the full list of movies that joined Paramount+ alongside the Scream films on October 3rd:

Will you be binging the Scream films on Paramount+ this month? Let us know in the comments!