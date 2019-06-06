Black Mirror Fans Can’t Get Over the Marvel/DC Connection in “Striking Vipers”

The newest season of Black Mirror has finally dropped on Netflix, and the first episode features lots of familiar faces. “Striking Vipers” follows Danny and Karl, who are played by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/New Captain America) and Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Manta). The actors play two friends whose relationship takes an unexpected turn when they begin playing a virtual video game together.

Warning: “Striking Vipers” Spoilers Ahead…

While playing their new game, Danny and Karl find themselves embarking on a romantic relationship via their video game avatars, Roxette and Lance. Their game counterparts are played by Marvel’s Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Aquaman‘s Ludi Lin (Captain Murk), who is also known for playing Zack/the Black Ranger in the latest Power Rangers movie. With Abdul-Mateen II’s character becoming Klementieff, and Mackie’s becoming Lin, the Internet is now filled with Marvel/DC mash-up jokes as well as general appreciation for the crossover romance.

So Falcon and Black Manta roleplay as Mantis and the Black Power Ranger to have sex, and the say Marvel and DC can’t do a crossover…#BlackMirror — Mr. Monkey’s Tiny Dancer (@Junsocko) June 6, 2019

I just realized the couples in Striking Vipers are all from MCU and DC…so basically it’s Falcon and Manta, Mantis and Captain Murk…😂😂😂

Black mirror: bringing DC and MCU together. pic.twitter.com/lIOuuf7Zta — Slytherin Scientist (@slytherinalexx) June 6, 2019

#BlackMirror#StrikingVipers When you realize Mantis, Black Manta and Falcon are all in the same @blackmirror Episode: pic.twitter.com/WkVAbMMWrx — Stephen B (@nipsey) June 6, 2019

Black Manta and Falcon getting it on mhm mhmmm yes please #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/oPdMIcyxjJ — Cassandra (@cassandra_docx) June 5, 2019

So there’s a Black Mirror episode where Falcon and Black Manta um, get close to one another. As you do. #SpoilersObviously pic.twitter.com/q2wOF4xmZY — Shawn Lunn (@shawnlunn2002) June 6, 2019

All five seasons of Black Mirror are now streaming on Netflix.