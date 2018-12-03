Blumhouse and Michael Pena’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Horror Reboot Gets Release Date

Good news for fans of horror and 1970s television: the Fantasy Island movie is coming to a theatre near you in just over a year.

The new film is a reboot of the classic television series, which was created by Gene Levitt, produced by Aaron Spelling, and starred Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as Tattoo. The new film is a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

According to Variety, the movie will finally be released on February 28, 2020. While the original show was more of a dark fantasy than horror, the new film is expected to have a scarier twist. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2, Truth or Dare), the upcoming movie is set to star Michael Peña (Ant Man and the Wasp, End of Watch), as Montalban’s Mr. Roarke. The new movie was also co-written by Wadlow, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs.

The cast will also include Maggie Q (Divergent, Mission: Impossible III), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Truth or Dare), Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot, Her), Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians, Silicon Valley), and Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars, G.I. Joe: Retaliation). According to Variety, we already know that Hale will be playing “one of the guests at a mysterious island where people can live out their fantasies — for a price.”

During its original run from 1977 to 1984, Fantasy Island received four Primetime Emmy nominations for various achievements and one Golden Globe nomination for Villechaize. While there’s no word on whether this new iteration will have a Tattoo, you can watch Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) portray Villechaize in HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé.

Blumhouse is currently on a roll, having released 14 movies in 2018. The line-up included The First Purge, BlaKkKlansman, and the extremely well-received Halloween reboot. They’ve also got some exciting films in the works for 2019, including Happy Death Day 2U (the follow up to 2017’s delightfully campy Happy Death Day), Glass (M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Unbreakable crossover film), and Us (the next horror film by Get Out’s Jordan Peele).

If you’re a big Michael Peña fan and don’t want to wait until 2020 to see him on the big screen, you can also catch him in the live action Dora the Explorer film in 2019.

We’ll see you at the cinema for the Fantasy Island reboot on February 28, 2020.