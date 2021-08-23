Bram Stoker's Dracula Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Mondo

✖

Bram Stokers Dracula was first published in 1897 and, over the past century, the character has been brought to life dozens of times. While some might argue the most defining interpretations of the character came in 1922's Nosferatu or 1931's Dracula, acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola put his mark on the character with Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992, starring Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, and Anthony Hopkins. Nearly 30 years later, Mondo is celebrating that seminal horror story by releasing the original motion picture soundtrack on vinyl, with the album slated to go on sale this Wednesday, August 25th at 12 p.m. CT. You can try to snag the record at MondoRecordShop.com.

Mondo describes the release, "Deep in the Carpathian Mountains, in the country of Transylvania, lies the castle of one who would have domain over all evil on Earth ... and with that blood and the fury comes the captivating and hypnotic music of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Directed by cinema legend Francis Ford Coppola, the film looks back to the original 1897 text for a unique, blood-soaked vision. For the score, Coppola picked the great Polish composer Wojciech Kilar, whose brooding themes and dark choral textures have become the standard for the music of vampiric cinema. Working with Coppola's vision of the film as a tragic love story, Kilar conjured up a heartbreakingly beautiful, yet violent, tone poem that exquisitely encapsulates the darkness and passion of Stoker's classic narrative. However, love never dies, and neither does great music."

Details on the vinyl are as follows:

Music by Wojciech Kilar. Original Song by Annie Lennox. Artwork by JC Richard. Pressed on 180 Gram clear red and purple splatter vinyl. Also available on 180 gram black vinyl. Housed inside a gatefold sleeve. Liner notes by Charlie Bridgen. $30

(Photo: Mondo)

One of the last major attempts to bring the character to the big screen came in 2014's Dracula Untold, which served as somewhat of a prequel to the events chronicled in the novel. That film was tenuously set to launch Universal Pictures' "Dark Universe" of reboots focusing on the Universal Monsters, though with it being somewhat of a financial disappointment, the studio shifted their plans. Instead, the shared universe officially kicked off with The Mummy in 2017, but that film's underwhelming reception saw the Dark Universe being scrapped almost entirely.

Following the success of The Invisible Man in 2020, there are now multiple projects being developed that are inspired by Dracula.

Will you be adding the album to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!