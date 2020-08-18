Bram Stoker's Dracula Getting New Graphic Novel Feturing Bela Lugosi's Likeness

✖

Dracula might be one of the most iconic monster stories of all time, one that has made way for a slew of different adaptations over the years. For many, Bela Lugosi's iteration of the character is the most definitive one -- and it looks like it's about to be memorialized in a special way. A new Amazon listing (via Bloody Disgusting) recently confirmed that a Dracula graphic novel, which will be published by Legendary Comics, will be officially releasing on October 6th. The graphic novel, which you can check out the newly-released cover for below, will adapt the 1931 Dracula film, and will even use Lugosi's likeness, with approval of the Lugosi Estate.

(Photo: Legendary Comics)

The graphic novel will be adapted by Robert Napton (Battlestar Galactica, Warlord of Mars), with art from El Garing (Pacific Rim: Tales from the Drift) and Kerry Gammill (Power Man and Iron Fist, Superman). Richard Starkings (Doctor Who, Death's Head) will serve as letterer.

"For the first time ever Bram Stoker’s gothic masterpiece is being united with the definitive screen Dracula, Bela Lugosi, in an all new graphic novel," the graphic novel's official description reads. "In the late 19th century, Dracula, an ancient Transylvanian Vampire, moves to England to find fresh blood and spread his evil contagion. There he encounters two women, Lucy and Mina, who become the targets of his dark obsession. Aided by a group of brave men, Professor Van Helsing arrives on the scene and takes on the Vampire Prince in the ultimate battles between the forces of light and dark!"

This is just the latest Dracula adaptation to arrive, after Netflix's Dracula miniseries arrived on the streaming platform earlier this year. ABC also was developing a modern-day Dracula-inspired series called The Brides, but it was officially passed on last month.

Will you be checking out Legendary's Dracula graphic novel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the Dracula graphic novel will be released on October 6th.

