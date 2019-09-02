Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: New Season 3 Photo Teases Death and a Villain

We probably have to wait a while until Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix, but a new tease is piquing fans’ interests. On Monday, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to share a look at a recently-filmed scene, which he teases features the arrival of “the dread banshee”. To make things even more ominous, Aguirre-Sacasa wondered “which Spellman will die” because of the arrival.

A scene from yesterday’s filming of #sabrinanetflix! The dread banshee has arrived, but which Spellman will die? #CAOS 🔥🔮🕷☠️🚑🎡📺 pic.twitter.com/3gS2sgNg88 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 31, 2019

Of course, death regularly feels like a nebulous thing within the world of Sabrina, as characters get reincarnated or resurrected in an array of interesting ways. But there’s always a chance that whatever death Aguirre-Sacasa is referring to could be permanent, which would be heartbreaking, given how much fans love the relationships between Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto), and her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo).

“I love Sabrina’s relationship with both her aunts, because both relationships are so different,” Shipka said during a visit to the show’s set. “There’s some really beautiful, heartbreaking moments with Zelda as the season goes on. Obviously, Zelda is the more stern and is the one that’s maybe a little more closed off. But, there are moments that show how much Zelda fiercely loves and will protect Sabrina that genuinely bring up so many emotions. It’s such a strong, beautiful relationship. Then, Hilda is funny and she’s charming and she’s adorable, yes…but, she’s also such a kind and interesting soul. I think there’s a lot more than meets the eye with Hilda, especially when it comes to her past experiences and knowledge and wisdom. There’s a lot in there that we’re still discovering.”

Season 3 will feature a “very fun” heel turn for the series, as Sabrina wants to travel to Hell to rescue Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed at a Television Critics Association press event last month. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix.