Chucky Renewed for Season 3

Chucky is officially coming back for Season 3. On Sunday, it was announced that the fan-favorite horror series will return for a third season this fall on both SYFY and USA Network. The announcement was made via a short video on Twitter with Chucky declaring in voiceover "I always come back" — while the caption told fans they can "get tf out of my mentions."

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

i'm baaaaack 😈 now u dipshits can get tf out of my mentions #ChuckySeason3 pic.twitter.com/IhTtPB2BjN — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) January 15, 2023

What can fans expect in Season 3 of Chucky?

Following the Season 2 finale in November, Mancini spoke with ComicBook.com, teasing how that finale cliffhanger leads into a third season.

"It's an interesting cliffhanger that we've left things on because now those kids are much more, what's the phrase, front footed than they've ever been before with regard to what they need to do to deal with Chucky," Mancini notes. "Because now Caroline has gone off with Tiffany. Now, they're confiding in Miss Fairchild. So, it's basically taking those characters who have aged as kids, but also as Chucky survivors. And now, they're more in the category of Kyle and Andy. They know the truth about Chucky. They have to be more on the offensive now than they've ever been going into the future."

Where to watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the season 2 episodes of Chucky at no additional cost is with a cable subscription, the series previously aired new episodes on USA Network and SYFY. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains, but Chucky season 2 has yet to follow suit. The full season and individual episodes can be purchased from various online outlets however like Amazon, Vudu, etc.

