Chucky Creator Teases That "Interesting Cliffhanger" Heading Into Season 3 (Exclusive)

Full spoilers follow for Chucky season 2! Here we are after another year and another insane batch of episodes for the Chucky TV series. Much like the first season of the show, season 2 concluded by bringing many of its narratives to a close while also setting up a few bread crumb trails that could lead somewhere new down the road. Fans may have also noticed how the season's seventh episode felt quite a bit like a season finale, while the actual season finale had a totally different vibe to it and was pretty epilogue-like. Speaking with ComicBook.com, series creator Don Mancini revealed this was intentional on his part, and how it plays into his future plans for the killer doll franchise.

"I just wanted to change things up a little bit and play with the structure of the eight episode format," Mancini revealed in our exclusive interview. "I thought it was just narratively interesting to put things to a boil so that they flare up in seven and allow everyone to take a breath and get comfortable, and then say like, 'Oh, don't get too comfortable.' And also have the opportunity to do a Christmas episode with Chucky decking the halls with Mary Michelle's blood."

Mancini teased that the idea for Chucky takes Christmas has been in his mind for "decades," something fans will no doubt recall from the one scene in Seed of Chucky featuring Jason Flemyng. He adds:

"That's one of the great things about having moved to the TV format. We have all of this stuff at our disposal and it's like, 'Oh, we're not in movies at the moment. We're in the TV series, but let's aim toward our climactic Christmas finale.' Which is something that, as a kid watching various shows, I always enjoyed about those shows. So, that seemed like a fun, no brainer thing to do. But like I said, in terms of the drama, it was about making the characters think that they can relax and what morons they are.

At the time of our interview no official word about the show's renewal potential just yet, but since the series has flipped back and forth between various mediums and kept its continuity, Mancini teased that if season 3 doesn't happen, the story could continue in a feature film down the line.

"It's an interesting cliffhanger that we've left things on because now those kids are much more, what's the phrase, front footed than they've ever been before with regard to what they need to do to deal with Chucky," Mancini notes. "Because now Caroline has gone off with Tiffany. Now, they're confiding in Miss Fairchild. So, it's basically taking those characters who have aged as kids, but also as Chucky survivors. And now, they're more in the category of Kyle and Andy. They know the truth about Chucky. They have to be more on the offensive now than they've ever been going into the future."

Where that future will be and what it holds, remains to be seen.