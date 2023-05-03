Cloverfield's Viral Slusho! Website Resurrected

With a new installment in the Cloverfield franchise on the way, fans have noticed that a viral tie-in website that supports the Slusho! drink has been revived after years of being stagnant, sparking speculation that there could be updates about the in-development sequel on the way. The Slusho! website itself doesn't offer any information about the new movie or even offer insight into the last three films in the series, leading franchise newcomers to be perplexed by the website, though longtime fans will be excited to know that one of the earliest pieces of the Internet's viral marketing campaigns could be making a comeback.

Fans who visit the Slusho! website are only offered an interactive experience of mixing various flavors of the fictional drink, but with the website only just coming back online, it's possible that clues about the franchise could be added in the coming weeks or months. With the upcoming Cloverfield film set to be a direct sequel to the 2008 film, though, the return of the website marks an exciting embrace of the debut film's lore.

While the inclusion of Slusho! marks somewhat of an Easter egg for many projects connected to J.J. Abrams, there are rumors that the drink itself was connected to the monster in the original movie.

According to the lore of Slusho!, the slush drink included the ingredient of Seabed's Nectar, which is found on the ocean floor. The origins of the creature in Cloverfield are unknown throughout the movie, with some theories claiming that it also came from the ocean. In this regard, there are fan theories that it was while Seabed's Nectar was being harvested from the bottom of the ocean that the beast was awoken and unearthed from its slumber, ultimately making its way to New York City to cause massive destruction.

This is only one theory about the monster's origins, however, as fans who have repeatedly watched that original movie know that there is footage in the final scene, which takes place before the events of the movie, in which viewers can see something fall from the sky and into the ocean. Most theories about the monster center around this item being its arrival on the planet or this artifact somehow igniting a transformation or awakening of a deep-sea creature to become what terrorizes the city.

Whether the return of the Slusho! website is merely an Easter egg for fans or a hint that Cloverfield updates could be on the horizon is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for details on the Cloverfield franchise.

