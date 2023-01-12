Matt Reeves Would "Never Say Never" to Cloverfield Return (Exclusive)

Despite the huge success of Cloverfield back in 2008, no direct sequel yet to be made in the franchise. Though there's active development happening on a proper Cloverfield 2, it took eight years for another movie to get made in the franchise with 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane, with a third (and poorly received) movie, 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox, arriving later. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive interview for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, we asked director Matt Reeves if he would ever consider coming back for another movie in the series, and in his reply he offered a hint about the sequel, confirming his own excitement for the new movie.

"I have no idea," Reeves said about a potential return to the series. "I'm super excited about us doing more, and I can't give you information about that of course because that's the way Cloverfield works. To be honest with you, you never know what you're going to do. Even though my work is all genre work, I have to feel something personal about it. Cloverfield is very much about my anxieties."

He continued, "That was the process that drew me in, that's what taught me how to shoot it, how to talk to the actors about what it was, because it was like trying to ground it from that perspective and make something crazy, fantastical, and genre, also feel real...I think if another story were to present itself where I was like, 'Gosh I have to tell that story.' It's not impossible. I wouldn't say that's a for sure thing, but I would never say never."

Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari has been hired to direct the new movie in the Cloverfield series, working from a script written by Joe Barton (The Ritual). It was previously said that not only would this new movie be a direct sequel to Reeves' original film, but that it would abandon the found-footage motif that the first movie used. It's unclear if that remains the case though as active development on the movie is more secretive than even a regular studio movie.