Coraline, ParaNorman, and More LAIKA Films Getting Unseen Footage Released on Blu-ray

While LAIKA might be a relative newcomer in the world of animation, in the 15 years since their launch they have delivered not only films that have earned a passionate following among fans, but projects that have also debuted to critical acclaim, with the studio partnering with Blu-ray distributor Shout! Factory to deliver all-new home releases for their beloved adventures. Coraline, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings will all be coming to Blu-ray later this summer, with each release also including all-new footage that hasn't been released. Coraline and The Boxtrolls hit shelves on August 31st and ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings hit shelves on September 14th.

Coraline Blu-ray special features are as follows:

Never-Before-Seen Coraline Animation Test Footage

“Inside LAIKA" Featurette

Foreword by Peter Debruge, Chief Film Critic for Variety

Audio Commentary with Director Henry Selick and Composer Bruno Coulais

The Making of Coraline

Original Featurettes

Deleted Scenes

Feature-Length Storyboards

The Boxtrolls Blu-ray special features are as follows:

Never-Before-Seen The Boxtrolls Animation Test Footage

“Inside LAIKA’ Featurette

Feature-Length Storyboards

Foreword by Ramin Zahed, the Editor in Chief of Animation Magazine

Audio Commentary with Directors Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi

The Making of The Boxtrolls

Original Featurettes

ParaNorman Blu-ray special features are as follows:

Feature-Length Storyboards

“Inside LAIKA” Featurette

Never-Before-Seen ParaNorman Animation Test Footage

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Chris Butler and Co-Director Sam Fell

Peering Through the Veil

Original Featurettes

Kubo and the Two Strings Blu-ray special features are as follows:

Feature-Length Storyboards

“Inside LAIKA” Featurette

Never-Before-Seen Kubo and the Two Strings Animation Test Footage

Audio Commentary with Director/Producer Travis Knight

Kubo’s Journey

Original Featurettes

“We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Shout! Factory,” LAIKA’s David Burke shared in a statement earlier this year when the partnership was announced. “Their ability to maximize value for legacy titles by bringing films to entirely new audiences well after their theatrical release cycle is unparalleled in the industry. We look forward to a long and impactful relationship with these industry leaders.”

Melissa Boag, Senior Vice President of Family Entertainment at Shout! Factory, added, “We’ve been huge fans of LAIKA, Travis Knight, and his extraordinary team. Their legendary ingenuity, independent spirit, and compelling storytelling have inspired us and continue to entertain audiences worldwide. We’re incredibly excited about this new opportunity with LAIKA and look forward to presenting these beloved films with enlightening extras and lavish packaging to fans and collectors everywhere.”

Coraline and The Boxtrolls hit shelves on August 31st and ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings hit shelves on September 14th.

