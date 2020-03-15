Coronavirus: The Office’s BJ Novak Speaks Out After Jason Blum Suspends Production on Secret Horror Project

The threat of the new coronavirus continues to alter everyday life, including in Hollywood. Around the world, tons of movie productions have been halted or delayed, and the list is only growing. Yesterday, it was revealed that the upcoming Blumhouse Productions thriller, Vengeance, was the latest movie to go on hiatus over COVID-19 concerns. The movie has been kept under wraps, but it was revealed that it’s being directed by B.J. Novak, who is best known for playing Ryan Howard on The Office. According to the report, the movie was two weeks into filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the crew members were informed of the production delay yesterday. Not only is Novak directing the movie, but he also penned the script and will be featured in the film. Other cast members include Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Boyd Holbrook. Novak took to social media yesterday to thank Jason Blum for making the tough call to suspend production in order to keep people safe.

“This is true,” Novak said of the Hollywood Reporter headline. “I have been making this movie with this truly amazing & inspired cast and crew. We are almost complete and I can’t wait to get back to it when everyone is safe & healthy. Thank you to Jason Blum for putting people in danger in your movies but never in real life, and to @hollywoodreporter for always running pictures of me in a tuxedo instead of the long sleeve tee I wear 364 days of the year.” You can check out the Instagram post below:

For those who are worried about the spread of the new coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.