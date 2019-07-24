Creepshow Comic Teases Tales From the All-New Shudder Series

After scoring major successes with films like Night of the Living Dead and Martin, filmmaker George Romero teamed up with writer Stephen King for Creepshow, a film which honored the horror comics they grew up reading in the ’50s. The film embraced the campy spirit of those EC Comics while also delivering viewers genuinely macabre vignettes under the guise that each story was adapted from a “Creepshow” comic book. The film itself earned a graphic novel adaptation, interpreting the film’s story in the medium that inspired it. The upcoming Creepshow will be getting a similar treatment, with Heavy Metal selling a Creepshow comic based on the new Shudder series.

Heavy Metal describes the book, “Launching in tandem with AMC/SHUDDER network’s reboot of the classic film into TV series, Creepshow, executive producer/writer/director Greg Nicotero introduces us to a new world of terror with two tales – ‘That Sinkhole Feeling’ by Nicotero and ‘Two For The Road’ by Byron Willenger & Philip Deblasi. Cover by The Walking Dead‘s Charlie Adlard. Edited and adapted by Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash). Limited to 1,000 signed units by Greg Nicotero.”

In addition to this comic debuting at San Diego Comic-Con, so did the series’ first official trailer.

Shudder announced the two Creepshow stories that will be featured in the show’s premiere episode: the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero, which stars Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tobin Bell (Saw); and “House of the Head,” written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by John Harrison (Book of Blood, Tales from the Crypt). Harrison was also the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie.

The first season will also feature segments based on stories by award-winning and acclaimed writers including “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, “The Companion” by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale, and Keith Lansdale, “The Finger” by David J. Schow, “Lydia Layne’s Better Half” by John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito, “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab, “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones, “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman, “Times is Tough in Musky Holler” by John Skipp and Dori Miller, and “Skincrawlers” Paul Dini and Stephen Langford.”

The series stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural).

You can head to Heavy Metal’s website to grab a copy of the limited edition book.

The new Creepshow will premiere on Shudder on September 26th.

