First ‘Creepshow’ Image Debuts From Greg Nicotero

Production on the new Creepshow series is officially underway and executive producer Greg Nicotero has delivered us our first look at the reimagined skeletal monster from the original film.

View this post on Instagram Episode 1 wrapped CREEPSHOW!!!! @shudder @creepshowtv A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Feb 15, 2019 at 8:15am PST

Nicotero added the caption, “Episode 1 wrapped CREEPSHOW!!!!” to the image of the creepy figure who audiences first met lurking outside the window of a young boy in the original 1982 movie.

Here’s how the monster looked in the original film for comparison:

Production officially started last week on the six-episode series that will be coming to streaming service Shudder. The start of production also saw the confirmation of the various directors that will be bringing segments to life, who are as follows:

“By the Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill (NOS4A2)

“House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

“The Companion” by Joe Lansdale (The Bottoms)

“The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman (The Lesser Dead)

“All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones (The Hitchhiker)

“Night of the Paw” by John Esposito (The Walking Dead: Webisodes)

“Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab (Monster House)

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” Nicotero shared in a statement. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

The original film upon which the series is based was written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero, with King also starring in one of the segments. While horror films had previously embraced the anthology format, Creepshow helped revive the structure with its comic book-inspired format. The film inspired two sequels, one from Romero and one in name only, and led to the creation of the horror TV series Tales from the Darkside. That series went on to be adapted into a film.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Creepshow series.

Does this first image have you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!