Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Deep Water Trailer Released for Hulu

After a long wait from when it was originally intended to hit theaters, the release of Deep Water is right around the corner, with Hulu and 20th Century Studios releasing a full trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller. The film, which stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, suffered a number of setbacks for a variety of reasons, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic and the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, with its release finally being realized in less than two weeks. Check out the trailer for Deep Water below before it debuts on Hulu on March 18th.

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was originally slated to land in theaters back in 2020, though it was one of many projects whose release was impacted by the closures of movie theaters around the globe in response to the pandemic. The nature of the movie industry meant that, for every major film whose release was shifted, it would impact a number of other releases from a variety of studios.

Another complication with the release was that, with the subject matter tackling mature themes, The Walt Disney Company’s options for release were somewhat limited, though its ownership of Hulu ultimately allowed it to find the appropriate platform on which to debut the film.

An additional signifier of how much time has passed since the film was intended to hit movie theaters is that production took place while Affleck and de Armas were famously in a relationship with one another, though that relationship dissolved in early 2021.

Deep Water lands on Hulu on March 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below!