Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2022

March is approaching fast, and Hulu is gearing up for the new month by announcing a wave of new TV shows and movies set to be added to its roster. From popular movies of the past to new original premieres, Hulu has quite a lot on the way in March. The month begins with a full lineup of new movie additions, including films like Blue Velvet, Demolition Man, Edward Scissorhands, Predators, The Princess Bride, and Starship Troopers.
On March 3rd, Hulu will debut the first three episodes of its anticipated limited series, The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Just one day later, on March 4th, the first Hulu original film of the month arrives in the form of Fresh, a buzzy title that just premiered at Sundance last month. Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, debuts on March 18th.
Popular shows like Young Rock, Atlanta, Mr. Mayor, Masterchef Junior, and The Masked Singer will see new episodes arrive on Hulu throughout March, following their live TV debuts.
You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s March additions below.
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
March 4
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
March 5
Stronger
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
India Sweets & Spices
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
March 26
Mass
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)