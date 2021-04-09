New Endangered Species Trailer Pits Rebecca Romijn Against Deadly Animals

Whenever you enter the wilderness, you often face a primal fear of encountering a dangerous animal, with the new film Endangered Species exploring what is arguably the worst-case scenario of survival, when an entire family is caught in the sights of massive African beasts. The formula of victims becoming the targets of terrifying animals has been explored in a number of pictures, but this new film looks to be exploring threats that aren't seen quite as often in horror films, including an intimidating rhinoceros. Check out the trailer for Endangered Species above before the film hits select theaters and On Demand on May 28th. The film hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 1st.

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s Billions) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, and Chris Fisher also star in the film. Endangered Species was directed by MJ Bassett from a script they wrote with Isabel Bassett.

Romijn is no stranger to the horror genre, whether it be on camera or in her personal life, with the actress previously teasing some of her favorite outings.

"I am a lifelong horror and gore fan," Romijn shared with ComicBook.com. "I went to the video store every weekend with my best friend when we were teenagers. We rented every single movie on the wall, all the way down to Toxic Avenger, Faces of Death. I get more scared with psychological horror more than anything else. I loved the original Vanishing, the Dutch version of The Vanishing. That really scared me, that did a number on me. That stayed with me for years. The end, the very last shot in that movie...oh my God. So scary."

Endangered Species hits select theaters and On Demand on May 28th. The film hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 1st.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!