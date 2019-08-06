Satanic Panic Movie Trailer and Poster Released

RLJE Films has released the official trailer and movie poster for Satanic Panic, an upcoming horror movie with Hayley Griffith, Jerry O’Connell, and Rebecca Romijn. You can check the trailer out above and the poster below.

The film seems to find a lot of fun and humor in the camp of an ’80s-style horror movie. It’s a model that seems to be getting a lot of popularity in the post-Stranger Things media landscape.

Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Starring Hayley Griffith (“The Loudest Voice”), Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day franchise), Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”) and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men franchise), Satanic Panic is “an absolutely entertaining horror film that will satisfy any viewer’s need for monsters, mayhem and…jokes.” (Robert Saucedo, Birth.Movies.Death).

In Theaters, On Digital/ On Demand – September 6, 2019.