Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Getting “Alternate” Home Video Cut

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions hit theaters earlier this summer and ended up getting mixed reviews, earning a 47% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 69 reviews and a 76% audience score after 500+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3 out of 5 and said it was “an entertaining sequel if you’re looking for more of the same.” If you’re on the fence about the horror sequel, you might want to check out the “alternate” home video cut that’s coming out digitally on September 21st and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 16th. According to Gizmodo, the sequel “has an extended cut that’ll change the franchise.”

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is being released digitally with two different versions, the original 88-minute theatrical cut and a 96-minute extended cut, which “includes more than 25 minutes of all-new scenes including an alternate beginning and ending revealing for the first time who is behind the Minos Corporation.”

Recently, director Adam Robitel spoke with ComicBook.com about the future of the franchise.

“There’s innumerable ways to kill people in cool spaces but, for me, it’s gonna be about, if the franchise continues to go on, I would love to do an origin story of the puzzle maker or even … I pitched, imagine starting an Escape Room movie, but you’re in the eyes of the people watching the game, like the assholes who are betting on it, and they get thrown in a room,” Robitel revealed. “There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat. We talked, what if this is a giant, Jeff Bezos, Amazon sort of structure, what if there are vendors who work on the room unwittingly, making the little thing that’s going to explode or the piece of sand, and then they get pulled into the room? What’s the infrastructure behind Minos? There’s been a lot of stuff we’ve played with.”

Robitel also helmed the first Escape Room, and addressed whether he would like to continue to develop this series or allow other filmmakers to step in for future installments.

“I’m a storyteller. I don’t like doing the same thing again and, to me, if it doesn’t reinvent itself, then why does it exist?” Robitel admitted. “That being said, the market wants a certain thing and it was that fine balance between giving them some new information … I think there’s a really cool reveal in this sequel of how f-cked and how manipulative Minos really is. But, look, I would love to do origin stories or lateral stories or even do a prequel of some kind. There’s a lot of ways you can skin that cat, but I never try to get ahead of myself and every movie has to succeed and then there has to be a desire for it.”

