Fantasia Fest 2021: Our Most Anticipated Movies From This Year's Festival
Described by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino as "the most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent," the 25th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival is kicking off this week! ComicBook.com is attending this year's event as well and will be bringing you reviews and reactions to a lot of the wild new films from the festival, some of them having their world premiere. Below we've put together a list of just 10 of the many movies on our radar for Fantasia, not including the special screening of The Suicide Squad that will take place, and they seem like some bananas flavors.
In addition to countless films and shorts screening at this year's festival, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to none other than legendary director and visual effects master Phil Tippett. Best known for creating the stop-motion effects seen in the original Star Wars trilogy, plus RoboCop, Jurassic Park, Howard the Duck, and The Twilight Saga. Tippett will be honored with the award as well as see the North American premiere of his long-awaited stop-motion feature Mad God premiere at Fantasia.
Here's out most anticipated titles!
Coming Home In The Dark
"This extraordinary neo-Noir is a blisteringly tense road movie into hell that plays like a home-invasion thriller set largely in a moving car."
Directed by James Ashcroft - New Zealand - 2021prevnext
The Deep House
Writer/director team Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury return with a new found-footage movie that follows urban exploring YouTubers that attempt a dive into a haunted house at the bottom of a lake.
Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury - France - 2021prevnext
It's A Summer Film!
A coming-of-age movie following young cinephiles making their own samurai movie, flanked by other high school rejects and star in front of the camera with a surprising sci-fi secret.
Directed by Soushi Matsumoto - Japan - 2020prevnext
King Car
This post-apocalyptic tale of a young boy with the ability to talk to cars is described as a "evocative nightmare where the limits between man and machine are increasingly blurred" by the festival.
Directed by Renata Pinheiro - Brazil - 2021prevnext
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
"A notorious criminal (Nicolas Cage) must break an evil curse in order to rescue a girl (Sofia Boutella) who has mysteriously disappeared in the insane US debut of legendary Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono."
Directed by Sion Sono - USA - 2021prevnext
The Righteous
"An ex-priest and a stranger face off in this unsettling occult horror film which creeps into your bones like a damp chill."
Directed by Mark O'Brien - Canada - 2021prevnext
The Sadness
In bold, Fantasia writes about the new zombie movie: "Fantasia rarely gives trigger warnings, but this film warrants all of them. Proceed with caution."
Directed by Rob Jabbaz - Taiwan - 2021prevnext
Seobok
"A secret service agent’s mission is to protect Seobok, the first human clone. A sci-fi thriller mixing ethical reflection with high-octane action."
Directed by Lee Yong-ju - South Korea - 2021prevnext
Ultrasound
"After his car breaks down, Glen (Vincent Kartheiser, MAD MEN) spends one hell of an odd night with a married couple, setting into motion a chain of events that alter their lives plus those of several random strangers."prevnext
We're All Going To The World's Fair0comments
"A lonely teen stares at her computer screen, partaking in a viral game that soon takes hold of her increasingly dissociating mind. A disquieting take on the coming-of-age film, Jane Schoenbrun’s breakout Sundance hit harnesses the potent aesthetics of found-footage horror and YouTube culture to craft a quietly devastating look at loneliness and despondency in the Internet age."
Directed by Jane Schoenbrun - USA - 2021prev