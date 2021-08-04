Fantasia Fest 2021: Our Most Anticipated Movies From This Year's Festival

Described by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino as "the most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent," the 25th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival is kicking off this week! ComicBook.com is attending this year's event as well and will be bringing you reviews and reactions to a lot of the wild new films from the festival, some of them having their world premiere. Below we've put together a list of just 10 of the many movies on our radar for Fantasia, not including the special screening of The Suicide Squad that will take place, and they seem like some bananas flavors.

In addition to countless films and shorts screening at this year's festival, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to none other than legendary director and visual effects master Phil Tippett. Best known for creating the stop-motion effects seen in the original Star Wars trilogy, plus RoboCop, Jurassic Park, Howard the Duck, and The Twilight Saga. Tippett will be honored with the award as well as see the North American premiere of his long-awaited stop-motion feature Mad God premiere at Fantasia.

Here's out most anticipated titles!