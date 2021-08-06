✖

This week saw the release of the long-awaited final trailer for The Suicide Squad, which is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August. Many members of the movie's star-studded cast have already seen the movie, and they're making it known that the DC flick is meant to be seen on the big screen. Turns out, some fans will also get the chance to see the movie a little early. According to Variety, The Suicide Squad will get a special screening at Fantasia Fest in Montreal.

The movie will be screening at the event on August 4th, the day before the international film festival officially kicks off with the world premiere of Brain Freeze, a new zombie thriller from Julien Knafo. According to Variety, The Suicide Squad's director, James Gunn, is "a long-time friend of the fest" which he first attended in 1997.

"So #Fantasia is one of the first film festivals I ever attended with a movie I worked on, back in 1997! I’m proud to be showing #TheSuicideSquad there August 2 as part of this special celebration of their 25th anniversary," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Oh sh*t I got the date wrong. It’s August 4. August 2 is… something else," Gunn added. You can check out his posts below:

Oh shit I got the date wrong. It’s August 4. August 2 is… something else. 😀 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2021

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) previously shared. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.