Netflix Teases Trailer for R.L. Stine's Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix is set to unveil a trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street series of young adult novels over the next few months, and while the streamer has kept a tight lid on the trio of adventures, they recently took to Twitter to tease fans that an exciting reveal was just over the horizon. Given that the films were shot under almost complete secrecy and will be arriving in the coming weeks, audiences are just as excited to check out the first looks at the films as they are impressed that Netflix has avoided any information making it online before they intended. Stay tuned for details on the release of the Fear Street trilogy in the coming months.

"All roads lead to FEAR STREET... Tomorrow," Netflix tweeted with images of the films' titles.

All roads lead to FEAR STREET... Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fey8ofHVFf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 19, 2021

With how few details we've learned about the series, and the ambiguity of the tweet, it's also possible that audiences could be getting even more than just a trailer, but with how little has been revealed so far, it's likely they this is just the beginning of the promotional campaign that will continue over the coming weeks.

What fans do know about the films is that they will each unfold in a different time period. The films were previously described:

Fear Street: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

