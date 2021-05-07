Stranger Things Star Teases Her Excitement at the New Fear Street Trilogy

✖

Actress Maya Hawke is quite familiar with having to stay tight-lipped about the projects she's working on, thanks to debuting in Stranger Things last season, and even though she can't spill any details about her involvement in the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix this summer, she could barely contain her excitement about the ambitious endeavor. The trilogy of films, inspired by R.L. Stine's iconic series of books, is set to unfold over multiple different time periods, with Hawke noting that the series seemingly must be seen to be believed. The Fear Street films don't yet have release dates, other than all three debuting this summer.

"I haven't gotten my Netflix brief yet, on what I can and cannot tease, but I can tell you this: it's got a lot of people in it that I love," Hawke shared with Collider. "[Stranger Things co-star] Sadie Sink is in it, my friend [Fred Hechinger] is in it, who's an amazing actor and has been one of my best friends since high school. It was really funny to make and Leigh [Janiak] is an amazing director that I cannot wait to see these movies. I haven't seen them, but I'm really excited."

Despite debuting in the upcoming months, only a handful of brief teases about the film have been revealed, with fans being almost completely in the dark about what to expect. Even during the filming process, fans were denied getting any glimpses at the unsettling experience.

"I also can't believe it," the actress admitted about maintaining secrecy around the film. "When you see the movie, you'll understand the reason that I'm answering these questions the way that I'm answering them and it will all make sense to you. I can't really say more than that."

The films were previously described as follows:

Fear Street: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street: 1978 - In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street - 1666 - In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.

