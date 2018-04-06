‘The First Purge’ Debut Trailer Released

It’s time to take horror back in time. Back to when crime was at an all time high, chaos reigned supreme, and the U.S. government announced the very first Purge.

The newest addition to the popular Purge franchise is a prequel titled The First Purge, and it tells the story of exactly that. Rather than continue the story that started in the three initial films, this movie will show fans how it all began.

On Friday morning, Blumhouse released the first official trailer for The First Purge, which you can watch above!

The First Purge goes back to the origins of the New Founding Fathers of America, who have become the central villains of the franchise. In the trailer, you’ll see the twisted ideals that led the political party to create the Purge in the first place, and how America handled the idea of one free night of crime.

Along with the trailer, Blumhouse and Universal unveiled the poster for the film, along with the official synopsis. You can check them both out below.

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge.

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

The First Purge is written by franchise creator James DeMonaco and directed by Gerard McMurry. The film stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei.

It’s only fitting that The First Purge is set to hit theaters on July 4, the day we celebrate Independence Day.

What did you think of the trailer for The First Purge? Will you be heading out to see it this summer?