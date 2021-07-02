The Forever Purge and 5-Film Collection Coming to Blu-ray in September

✖

After initial delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth entry into The Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, hit theaters last month, but for those fans who either missed it or want to make it a permanent part of their home video collection, the film will be hitting shelves in September. Additionally, for fans who might have been waiting to add all of the entries in the series to their collection, an all-new five-film collection will be hitting shelves on the same day, with each release containing a variety of behind-the-scenes special features. The Forever Purge and the five-film The Purge collection hit shelves on September 28th.

The Forever Purge is described, "The Great Experiment has failed: one night is not enough as the chaos continues into daylight. In the next thrilling installment of the franchise, there is a new landscape and a new twist on the Annual Purge, terrifying audiences with the prospect of a Purge that never ends."

Special features on The Forever Purge include the following:

Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge featurette

Creeptastic Wardrobe featurette

Alternate opening storyboards

Deleted scenes

The five-film The Purge collection is described, "Welcome to an America where all crimes are legal for one night a year and the Forever Purge, in The Purge 5-Movie Collection. A family finds their home under siege by a mob that will stop at nothing to kill them in The Purge. The Purge: Anarchy finds five strangers banding together to take down the bloodthirsty gangs who pursue them. When a presidential candidate threatens their rule in The Purge: Election Year, the government targets her for assassination on Purge Night. The prequel The First Purge welcomes you to the movement that began as a sociological experiment in one isolated community, but spread across the nation. In The Forever Purge one night is not enough as the chaos continues into daylight. Set in a future only a few years away, The Purge 5-Movie Collection is an explosive series of pulse-pounding thrillers where anyone can get away with murder!"

Ahead of the release of The Forever Purge, the filmmakers involved had hinted that it would likely be the final installment, though series creator James DeMonaco has since noted that he has some ideas for what a sixth film could explore.

