Freeform Releases ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule

There’s never been a better time to be a movie fan, with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more granting subscribers instant access to massive libraries of films, in addition to almost any movie imaginable being instantly available for rent. For horror lovers, this is especially helpful as we no longer have to seek out obscure titles and video stores, allowing you to stream screams directly into your homes.

Despite the wealth of media fans have the opportunity to consume, there’s still something nostalgic about being able to turn on your TV to a specific channel at a set time and enjoy watching a movie being broadcast, even if you have to suffer through commercials or bemoan over editing of the more adult subject matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the spooky season of Halloween, Freeform will be delivering viewers the “31 Nights of Halloween” event, broadcasting a number of different family-friendly horror programming to satiate your thirst for all things scary.

From Hocus Pocus to The Addams Family, scroll down to see when your favorite films will be airing!

[H/T Freeform]

October 1-5

Monday, October 1st

5 pm ET – ParaNorman

7:10 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

12 am ET- ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2nd

5 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

8:30 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12 am ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3rd

4 pm ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30 pm ET Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9 pm ET – Monster House

12 am ET – The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4th

5 pm ET – ParaNorman

7 pm ET – Monster House

9 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

12 am ET – Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5th

3:30 pm ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

8:20 pm ET – The Goonies

October 6-9

Saturday, October 6th

10:10 am ET – Monster House

12:20 pm ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50 pm ET – The Haunted Mansion

4:55 pm ET – The Goonies

7:35 pm – Hocus Pocus

9:45 pm ET – Maleficent (Freeform Premiere)

11:50 pm ET – Warm Bodies (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, October 7th

7 am ET – Monster House

9:10 am ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40 am ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50 pm ET – Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

6:35 pm ET – Maleficent

8:40 pm ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) (Freeform Premiere)

11:20 pm ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8th

4 pm ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 pm ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

9 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

12 am ET – Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9th

3 pm ET – Jurassic Park (1993)

6 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

8 pm ET – Mrs. Doubtfire

12 am ET – Warm Bodies

October 10-13

Wednesday, October 10th

3 pm ET – The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6 pm ET – Mrs. Doubtfire

9 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

12 am ET – ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11th

4:30 pm ET – ParaNorman

6:40 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

8:50 pm ET – Despicable Me

12 am ET – The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12th

2 pm ET – The Boxtrolls

4:10 pm ET – Disney’s Bolt

6:20 pm ET – Despicable Me

8:30 pm ET – Disney’s Frozen

12 am ET – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13th

7 am ET – ParaNorman

9:05 am ET – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10 am ET Disney’s Bolt

1:15 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

5 pm ET – Disney’s Frozen

7:25 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:30 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12 am ET – The Addams Family (1991)

October 14-17

Sunday, October 14th

7 am ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30 am ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10 am ET – The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

3:25 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:30 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

8 pm ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania (Freeform Premiere)

11 pm ET – The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15th

4 pm ET – ParaNorman

6 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

8 pm ET –The Parent Trap (1998)

12 am ET – Monster House

Tuesday, October 16th

3:30 pm ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30 pm ET – Monster House

6:30 pm ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

12 am ET – Disney’s Mulan

Wednesday, October 17th

2 pm ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30 pm ET – Disney’s Mulan

6:30 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

8:30 pm ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12 am ET – The Addams Family (1991)

October 18-21

Thursday, October 18th

4 pm ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 pm ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

9 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

12 am ET – Maggie (Freeform Premiere)

Friday, October 19th

3:30 pm ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10 pm ET – The Goonies

8:50 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

12 am ET – Monster House

Saturday, October 20th

7 am ET – Monster House

9:05 am ET – ParaNorman

11:10 am ET – Hocus Pocus

1:20 pm ET – The Goonies

4 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

7:40 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

9:50 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 pm ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, October 21st

7 am ET – ParaNorman

9 am ET – Spooky Buddies

11:05 am ET – Hocus Pocus

1:15 pm ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

5 pm ET –The Addams Family (1991)

7:05 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

9:15 pm ET – Maleficent

11:20 pm ET – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

October 22-27

Monday, October 22nd

4 pm ET – Maleficent

6:10 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

8:20 pm ET – The Witches of Eastwick (Freeform Premiere)

12 am ET – Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23rd

4 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

6:10 pm ET – The Witches of Eastwick

8:50 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

12 am ET – Monster House

Wednesday, October 24th

4 pm ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5 pm ET – Monster House

7 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

9 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

12 am ET – Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25th

4 pm ET – Jurassic Park (1993)

7 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

9 pm ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12 am ET – The Final Girls

Friday, October 26th

12:30 pm ET – Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35 pm ET – The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40 pm ET – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50 pm ET- Hocus Pocus

12 am ET – Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27th

7 am ET – Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40 am ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

4:40 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:50 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9:20 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

11:25 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55 pm ET – ParaNorman

October 28-31

Sunday, October 28th

7 am ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40 am ET – The Addams Family

11:50 am ET – Hocus Pocus

2 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

4:35 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

7:05 pm ET – Hotel Transylvania

9:10 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

11:20 pm ET – The Goonies

Monday, October 29th

4:30 pm ET – The Goonies

7:10 pm ET – Disney’s Big Hero 6

9:20 pm ET – 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 am ET – The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30th

2:30 pm ET – Disney’s Big Hero 6

4:40 pm ET – Hocus Pocus

6:45 pm ET – The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25 pm ET – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55 pm ET – The Addams Family (1991)

12 am ET – Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 31st

7:30 am ET – Hocus Pocus

11 am ET – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30 am ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

HOCUS POCUS MARATHON