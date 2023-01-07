Get Out Star Reviews Jordan Peele's Nope

M3GAN hit theaters this weekend, and it's already a hit among moviegoers. Currently, the new Blumhouse horror film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 156 reviews and a 79% audience score after 500+ reviews. In the new film, M3GAN is a life-like doll that was programmed by a roboticist named Gemma who is played by Allison Williams. Of course, this isn't Williams' first time in a popular horror film. She also starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's Get Out, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2018. Peele had another successful movie hit theaters last year, Nope, and Williams recently talked about seeing it.

"I actually just texted Jordan yesterday," Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. "Gosh, there's so many different parts of it that I could talk about, but yesterday, I was thinking a lot about the cinematographer [Michael Wincott] in the movie and the drive to capture something impossible. It's the drive to get the most gritty, violent, dangerous shot imaginable, and as we just talked about in terms of prioritizing the real of our business, it was just such a wonderful call out of our business for thinking that the more hardcore something is, the more worthy it is. And so I've just been thinking about that a lot, not that I teeter into that territory at all, but I've just been thinking about that archetype of the visual explorer and someone who is willing to die for the shot."

Williams continued, "Obviously, when we're making something collaborative and artistic, no one needs to get hurt doing it, and absolutely no one should. So calling us out for thinking that hardcore is admirable is a really interesting choice in the movie, but there's so much else. There's the idea of being seen by others and what we would look like from above and from beyond when we turn trauma into spectacle. So I think about all of it quite often, honestly, and I can't wait to see whatever Jordan is dreaming up next."

Will Nope Get Nominated For Any Oscars?

Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24 and many are wondering if Peele will have the same success he had with Get Out. There's a chance Peele could be nominated again in the Best Original Screenplay category and the movie also made the shortlist for both Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. There has also been some buzz surrounding Keke Palmer's performance.

M3GAN is now playing in theaters.