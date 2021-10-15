Halloween Ends Earns Franchise Low CinemaScore

Halloween Ends is both in theaters and streaming on Peacock now with the final installment in David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy bringing to viewers a conclusion to the current trilogy that also serves as a sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic Laurie Strode. Now, the film's CinemaScore is out and it's a score that's the lowest for the Halloween franchise overall. Halloween Ends walks away with a C+ CinemaScore, which falls below the B- that the previous film, Halloween Kills, came away with.

CinemaScore measures audience reaction to films, and while it's important to note that not every film in the Halloween franchise has a CinemaScore — technically, the movies before Halloween H20 from 1998 do not have a CinemaScore — the C+ seems to indicate that fans weren't exactly wowed by this latest film. That audience assessment is fairly on track with how critics have viewed Halloween Ends as well. The film hasn't been met with the most positive reviews and even ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5, calling it "confounding and convoluted."

We were in theaters to poll @halloweenmovie and audiences gave it a C+ grade. Are you going to catch this one in cinemas? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/RR1iPMRmiH — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) October 15, 2022

"In 1963, a young boy mysteriously murdered his sister. 15 years later, he escaped a mental institution and terrorized his hometown. 40 years later, he was let loose on the town once again, not only delivering a staggering number of deaths, but also surviving gunshots, stabbings, bludgeonings, and even a fiery inferno. Halloween Ends attempts to use a current-day story to explain how such a thing was possible, yet only ever feels like a rough draft. Halloween deserves better, Laurie deserves better, and even Michael Myers, a ruthless serial killer, somehow deserves better than what was offered in Halloween Ends."

Is Halloween Ends actually the final Halloween movie?

Franchises, particularly horror franchises, rarely ever truly end. There's likely to be some sort of reboot in the future, but when it comes to the Halloween franchise as fans know it, Halloween Ends really is the end — especially for Curtis. Curtis recently confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the film is the final time she will take on the role of Laurie Strode.

"I declare this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby sweareth under penalty of perjury, that Halloween Ends will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels, and multiverses. Enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois. May God have mercy on all of us."

Where can I watch Halloween Ends?

Like last year's Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends was released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock meaning that fans can catch the film both from the comfort of home on streaming or they can head out to theaters.

What did you think about Halloween Ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!