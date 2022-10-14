Halloween Ends Trends as Horror Fans Get Hyped for the Trailer With Hilarious Memes
Last year saw the release of Halloween Kills, the second collaboration between Blumhouse, director David Gordon Green, and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment to their trilogy, Halloween Ends, which is expected to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic and "peculiar politics." The movie is only a few months away from being released, and horror fans are starved for a trailer. Thankfully, Curtis took to Twitter this week and simply wrote "7/20," which has everyone convinced that's when the trailer will drop. In honor of the long-awaited footage, many fans have posted some hilarious memes and expressed their excitement for the trailer.
"This Halloween, we will experience Laurie's last stand. It's gonna f— you up," Curtis teased when presenting the first Halloween Ends footage on stage at CinemaCon in April. Calling her role as the Halloween franchise's original "final girl" the "ride of my life," Curtis said that after more than 40 years, "I had no idea ... that this character would become the most important relationship of my entire career and professional life." She added, "I'm grateful because Laurie Strode is the OG final girl. She's the one that term apparently was created for ... The one that won't be stopped, won't be killed, will face the monsters when others run, and over the years, that has taken on obviously new dimensions."
You can check out some of the fun reactions to the upcoming Halloween Ends trailer below...
Let's Go!
Halloween Ends Marketing has officially started! #MichealMyers #HalloweenEnds pic.twitter.com/MIgKuWyRBn— Halloween Micheal Myers News (@SH00T2K1LLZ) July 13, 2022
Cute, Cozy, And Ready For Blood
#HalloweenEnds Me Waiting On The Halloween Ends Trailer 🔪🎥 pic.twitter.com/o428w79mCG— Famous Jpo7️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ (@BigJpo_4L) July 11, 2022
Counting Down The Minutes
Halloween Ends releases exactly 3 months from today #HalloweenEnds #MichaelMyers #Halloween pic.twitter.com/J4Y1OdmmYl— Halloween (@HalloweenVerse) July 14, 2022
Is It The 20th Yet?
Me waiting for the #HalloweenEnds trailer to drop pic.twitter.com/SdPWfmh6Zd— Kevin11 (@TheSpirit84) July 11, 2022
You Love To See It
#HalloweenEnds is trending!! 🔪 pic.twitter.com/6Ux4XFeF2g— Halloween Movie Source (@SourceHalloween) July 14, 2022
Waiting Game
When today comes and goes and there's still no Halloween Ends trailer or poster #HalloweenEnds pic.twitter.com/D1IxjtTjfZ— We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) July 12, 2022
Would Watch, TBH
Forget #HalloweenEnds. Waiting for Halloween: No Way Home in which two Lauries (Curtis/Compton), Strode daughters (Harris/Greer), Loomises (McDowell/CGI Pleasance), and Tommys (Rudd/Hall) unite to destroy Michael while a confused Tom Atkins yells at them about a TV commercial.— Foywonder (@Foywonder) July 13, 2022
All Of Us
Anyone else feel this way ?#SCREAM6 #HalloweenEnds #Halloween #Scream #HorrorMovies pic.twitter.com/L4bbeSkC86— HorrorQueerIcon (@HorrorQueerIcon) July 5, 2022
Patience Is A Virtue
Actual footage of me leaving the house last night. After finding out that the #HalloweenEnds trailer won't be released until 7/20. pic.twitter.com/ijuSROowWy— Ricky Dilaurentis ™️ (@TheViscountOf_X) July 14, 2022
Good For Twitter
The horror genre is winning today and I’m here for it🙌🏽🔥😌 #Chucky #Scream6 #HalloweenEnds #Ghostface pic.twitter.com/UMfH4PHn9T— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//MS.MARVEL/THOR❤️+⚡️ ERA (@giselleb1234) July 14, 2022
Solid Advice
We’ve waited 3 years for this movie. We can wait a minuscule bit longer for a trailer. Stay patient, it’s coming. 🎃#HalloweenEnds— HalloweenFanOfficial 🎃 (@_HalloweenFan) July 11, 2022