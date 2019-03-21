Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Unveils Plans for Terror Tram Honoring Us and Nope

A beloved feature of Universal Studios Hollywood is the tram that takes guests on a tour of the studio's backlot, and when the spooky season arrives, the attraction gets an unsettling overhaul as part of Halloween Horror Nights. Various movies, TV series, and franchises are celebrated with this "Terror Tram" and this year will see a celebration of Jordan Peele films Us and Nope. With the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope being added to the tram experience as a permanent fixture, Peele fans will get to immerse themselves even further into his disturbing worlds, thanks to the inclusion of "tethered" characters from Us. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on September 8th and runs select nights through October 31st.

Per press release, "The 'Terror Tram' is unique to Universal Studios Hollywood, inviting guests to explore by foot parts of the famous movie studio backlot, home to some of the most notorious movie sets. Once guests disembark the Tram, the terror is unleashed. This year, the villainous Hollywood Harry unravels 'Hollywood Harry's Halloween,' a nightmarish spectacle with a demented cast of characters that winds past the iconic Psycho House then through Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds set. As guests make their way through a choreographed massacre at the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope, they will encounter The Tethered from Us in a frightening finale of epic proportions. After the success of the 2019 Us house, this experience will feature all-new choreography by conceptual artist and choreographer Madeline Hollander."

The madness continues with thrilling haunted house experiences. The full line-up follows:

"The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" takes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

Halloween ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.

"The Horrors of Blumhouse" brings to life Blumhouse's supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

"Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures as the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle.

MGM's Killer Klowns from Outer Space traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures.

"La Llorona: The Weeping Woman" features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

"Scarecrow: The Reaping" finds that Mother Nature's retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland's scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses -- and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

"Universal Horror Hotel" lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today -- and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

Award-winning hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez brings an all-new, high-energy show nightly to this year's event, featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, special effects, and pulse-pounding music.

All-new scare zones will taunt and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying house to the next:

"El Pueblo del Terror" is an extension of "La Llorona: The Weeping Woman" as the horror continues once guests exit the haunted house and discover there is no escaping the frightening legend along with other supernatural characters from Latin America's most frightening myths.

"Sideshow Slaughterhouse" turns New York Street into a battle zone as the performers and workers from a seedy carnival sideshow are on a murderous rampage.

"Clownsawz" features a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrorize guests with chainsaws as they enter the park.

Guests also can revel at select theme park attractions open during the run of event, including "Jurassic World-The Ride," "Transformers: The Ride-3D," "Revenge of the Mummy --The Ride," and "The Simpsons Ride."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be open during Halloween Horror Nights, inviting guests to experience some of their favorite attractions, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff. For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort's most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord's cause.

You can learn more about this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood at the event's official website.

Are you looking forward to this year's event? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!