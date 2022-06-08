Halloween Horror Nights to Celebrate Original Halloween With New Michael Myers House

✖

This October, Halloween Ends will be landing in theaters, bringing an end to David Gordon Green's trilogy of Michael Myers films, but Universal Studios in both Hollywood and Orlando will be celebrating where the whole franchise started and will deliver a house honoring the 1978 Halloween. While attractions at both parks have honored the franchise in various ways over the years, mainly focusing on underappreciated sequels in the decades-spanning series, these new experiences will take things all the way back to the original horrors of Haddonfield, Illinois and immerse guests in all of the chaos caused "The Night He Came Home." Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on September 2nd at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Per press release, "Halloween is one of the most popular horror films of all time and to many fans, spawned the most feared antagonist in horror movie history – Michael Myers. As the franchise's latest trilogy concludes with Universal Pictures' release of Halloween Ends on October 14th, guests will venture back to where it all began – inside eerily authentic haunted houses that depict the most chilling moments from the critically acclaimed original film.

"On both coasts, this year's harrowing experiences will transport guests to the infamous town of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night, when Michael Myers first donned his notorious mask to embark on his brutal rampage. As guests make their way through his dilapidated home and iconic scenes from the movie, they'll narrowly dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move. Myers is the embodiment of pure evil who unleashes terror at every turn, and guests will quickly realize that he will stop at nothing and no one to take his bloody revenge.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

"Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort which begins Friday, September 2nd, and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood, which kicks off Thursday, September 8th, will be available soon. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31st, and additional details and haunted houses will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com."

Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 14th.

