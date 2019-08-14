Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses Is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Throughout much of his musical career, Rob Zombie regularly embraced the spirit of the horror genre, ultimately leading him to enter the horror movie realm with House of 1000 Corpses. The intense and violent nature of the film led to multiple complications with its release before it finally landed in theaters in 2003. The film quickly earned a passionate following, as audiences connected with his stylish take on a group of travelers who inadvertently become victims of a sadistic family, with the film earning the sequels The Devil’s Rejects in 2005 and this September’s 3 From Hell. To celebrate that directorial debut, Halloween Horror Nights is delivering fans a House of 1000 Corpses maze in Orlando and Hollywood.

Per press release, “The terrifying House of 1000 Corpses mazes bring to life the movie’s offbeat roadside tourist attraction, Captain Spaulding’s Museum of Monsters and Madmen, and introduces guests to some of the country’s most infamous serial killers, including Dr. Satan, a demented surgeon who has gone mad. Without a moment to catch their breath, guests will venture to the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers, where the psychosis deepens and the depraved thrive. It is a chilling journey into the netherworld of terror that weaves its way through a cavernous network of dark tunnels within the bowels of the house. Populated by the degenerate victims of Dr. Satan’s debauched operations, legions of tortured creatures shuffle about as Dr. Satan continues his twisted medical practice, eagerly awaiting a new installment of victims.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the only way that attendees will get to celebrate Zombie, as Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando will honor the musician with a Scare Zone serving as a tribute to his music. Check out the full breakdown of Orlando’s Scare Zones below:

Zombieland: Double Tap: As guests enter the streets of New York, they’ll be thrown into the world of Zombieland where they must escape bloodthirsty zombies or become a midnight snack.

As guests enter the streets of New York, they’ll be thrown into the world of Zombieland where they must escape bloodthirsty zombies or become a midnight snack. Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe : Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie’s haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco.

: Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie’s haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco. Anarch-cade : On Avenue of the Stars, guests will enter a sinister 80s-inspired arcade where they only get one life. Their fear will level up as they try to flee a band of neon slashers, highlighted in black lights, with chainsaws.

: On Avenue of the Stars, guests will enter a sinister 80s-inspired arcade where they only get one life. Their fear will level up as they try to flee a band of neon slashers, highlighted in black lights, with chainsaws. Vikings Undead : Brutal, horn-helmeted warriors will rise from the grave and seize Central Park. Guests will become victims of these skeletal fighters and draugr, reanimated corpses who have channeled their vindictive rage into an endless onslaught of gore.

: Brutal, horn-helmeted warriors will rise from the grave and seize Central Park. Guests will become victims of these skeletal fighters and draugr, reanimated corpses who have channeled their vindictive rage into an endless onslaught of gore. Vanity Ball: On the streets of Hollywood, guests will quickly discover beauty is pain as they watch artists turn willing participants into horrific living works of art.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Are you looking forward to the maze? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!