Halloween Kills: John Carpenter Releases Another Frightening Track From Film’s Soundtrack

With just over two weeks to go until Halloween Kills is unleashed on audiences, original director John Carpenter continues to build anticipation for the experience by releasing a new track from the film’s upcoming soundtrack, with the new composition being titled “Michael’s Legend.” Rather than being the pulsating, driving music that would accompany a more intense sequence in the film, this eerie track and its title likely means it will be paired with an expositional sequence that details the path of carnage the villainous Michael Myers has caused over the years. Check out the new track below before Halloween Kills lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th. You can head to Sacred Bones Records to pre-order the soundtrack now.

Sacred Bones Records describes the release, “It’s just five notes plucked out on a piano, so sparsely arranged that it feels like barely more than a sketch, so simple that an untrained player can easily pick it up, but it’s one of cinema’s greatest musical accomplishments. By now, John Carpenter’s hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it’s become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Meyers, it’s back once again.

“In 2018, Carpenter returned to the franchise his iconic creation spawned for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, erasing the 40 years of sequels and reboots that happened under other filmmakers, and returning the story to his original vision. While directing duties for the new Halloween and its sequels have been turned over to David Gordon Green, Carpenter has stayed on to provide them with their unmistakable sonic identity, as integral to Halloween as Michael Meyers’ death’s-face mask and glimmering butcher knife.

“Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score to the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.”

You can pre-order the soundtrack from Sacred Bones Records before it hits shelves on October 15th. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

