Halloween Ends Will Be More "Contained" Than Halloween Kills

Throughout the course of most of the Halloween franchise, audiences have seen Michael Myers stalk and kill isolated groups of people but with Halloween Kills, the cast and crew have made it clear that we'd see how the entire town of Haddonfield, Illinois would cope with a murderer terrorizing the town, though producer Malek Akkad has hinted that the conclusion of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy would have a bit more restraint. Given that the upcoming film takes place immediately after the events of 2018's Halloween, these remarks will surely ignite speculation about what narrative Halloween Ends could explore. Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15th and Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

When speaking with Total Film, per GamesRadar, Akkad claimed "the last one is going to be way more contained."

Green added, "I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve."

The original 1978 Halloween saw a masked murderer killing off seemingly random victims in Haddonfield, only for 1981's Halloween II to reveal that Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode was secretly Michael Myers' sister, which motivated his quest to kill her and anyone that stood between him and his intended target. Most of the sequels then depicted the game of cat and mouse between Michael and his targets, crafting a somewhat repetitive formula.

Green's first Halloween, however, ignored the events of all films other than the original, instead depicting Laurie as a woman who still emotionally struggled to recover from the horrifying night she suffered as a teenager when many of her friends were killed at random by Myers. As implied by the title, and by Curtis' comments about Halloween Ends, it sounds as though that sequel will also feature some unexpected character developments.

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," Curtis shared with the outlet. "And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

