Halloween Kills Official Novelization Scheduled for This October

Last spring, it was confirmed that Halloween Kills would be getting an official novelization, but when the sequel's release date was pushed back, it left fans wondering about the status of that novelization, though with the sequel now slated to debut this October, the new Halloween Kills novelization now has an October 19th release date. The film itself, however, is slated to be hitting theaters on October 15th, so fans won't have to worry about the release of the novel potentially spoiling any of the sequel's major secrets. Check out Halloween Kills when it hits theaters on October 15th and the novelization on October 19th.

Amazon is keeping details about the novel and movie relatively secret, merely describing of the book, "Halloween Kills is an upcoming American slasher film directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. It is a sequel to 2018's Halloween and the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, with James Jude Courtney also portraying Myers. Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 films, with Anthony Michael Hall also joining. The film is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block."

The Halloween Kills novelization was written by Tim Waggoner.

(Photo: Titan Books)

Fans of movie novelizations know that these interpretations of the material are inspired by a film's script and keep the same overall structure of the film, but rather than merely being the script, an author is allowed some creative freedom to spend more time with certain scenes and characters than a film might deliver. Similarly, a novelization might offer fans scenes that end up getting modified or entirely cut from theatrical releases, offering new insight into an adventure that audiences might not fully learn about until a home video release delivers extended and deleted scenes.

Novelizations of horror movies might no longer be happening with much frequency, but they used to be a staple of genre cinema. The original Halloween, for example, earned a novelization that more thoroughly explored Michael Myers' time institutionalized after he murdered his sister on Halloween night, chronicling how he became a popular figure in the institution, with Dr. Loomis even allowing him to host a Halloween party in hopes of testing to see if the villainous figure had left his predilection towards death and destruction behind. Additionally, the novel spends time exploring the rituals of Samhain, which would be further explored in 1981's Halloween II and 1996's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. The 2018 Halloween also earned a novelization.

