‘Halloween’ Sequel Directors Recall Experience of Pitching the Film to John Carpenter

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride stopped by VICE News last week to talk about the making of Halloween, the horror reboot that hit theaters last year. Green directed the film and both men co-wrote it. In the video, the creatives explain what it was like meeting their hero, John Carpenter, and the fear that came along with pitching him their idea.

“Danny and I went to film school together. Cut to 20 years after graduation, I get an email from Jason Blum, the producer, asking if I’m interested in working with him on a reboot of the Halloween franchise,” Green explained.

“I don’t think in my head I ever thought we’d actually be able to make the film, so it became very real when we started walking up the front steps of John Carpenter‘s office,” McBride shared. “I think I turned to David, and it was just this panic moment of realization of like, we’re about to meet John Carpenter and one of our heroes of filmmaking could quite possibly laugh in our face. And John just kind of said, ‘Alright, let’s hear it,’ and just wanted us to get down to business.”

“As a fan, I think it took a while to kind of just get over that and feel a bit of ownership over it and not like you were just creating like fan fiction,” McBride added.

The best tidbit in the video is when they share that Carpenter’s phone went off during the meeting and his ringtone was actually the Halloween theme.

“We wanted to collaborate with the man who created it all,” they explained about asking Carpenter to do the film’s score.

The men even teased the possibility of another Halloween movie.

“Danny, is this the end of Halloween?,” Green asked.

“It’s hard to say. I mean, the boogeyman could live forever,” McBride replied coyly.

While there’s no official word on another Halloween sequel, many involved have expressed interest in making more Michael Myers films. Back in December, Carpenter told Consequence of Sound that he “loved working on Green’s film” and was ready to score a potential sequel.

“We’ll be ready,” Carpenter shared, “We’ve all talked about it. We’ll be ready.”

Halloween (2018) is now available for home viewing.

