‘Halloween’ Trailer Announced

The first trailer for the upcoming Halloween movie will be released on Friday.

Directed by David Gordon Green and returning Jamie Lee Curtis to her iconic role, Halloween is set for release in October. The film unveiled its first look at CinemaCon, offering a scary comparison to the original films, and the rest of the world will see this when the trailer drops before the end of the week.

Producer Jason Blum took to Twitter on Monday to announce the trailer’s arrival. Through a series of tweets, Blum wrote, “The Halloween trailer is dropping Friday.” Check them out below.

The CinemaCon footage revealed a thorough amount of Halloween’s story, as it tackles the recent popularity of murder documentaries. However, the murder documentary stops being coverage of something which once happened and becomes recording what is happening now when things go wrong.

Here’s what ComicBook.com saw at CinemaCon in April…

Filmmakers are “here to investigate” the events of Halloween in 1978. They approach Michael Myers in prison. They show him his mask and every prisoner around starts lashing out. The teenage granddaughter’s friends discuss Laurie, each has a version of the true story which happened years later. Laurie tells a police officer she has prayed that Michael Myers would escape, so she could kill him. She has a dummy which she uses for target practice. The prison bus crashes and Michael Myers escapes. He approaches a woman in a gas station and drops bloody teeth over the stall. He puts his mask on. The Halloween classic music begins as he goes through a town on Halloween night, with real weapons. Laurie rushes the kids to go home, shoots at him through a window, and it was only a reflection. Chaos ensues. Laurie tells the filmmakers they should believe in the boogeyman. Later, a babysitter tries to close a closet door for a kid, and it won’t close. It bursts open and Michael Myers is there with a knife.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the star of the original 1978 film as well as the coming reboot, took the stage to introduce the footage and get people excited about the movie. Her speech came with all kinds of praise for the reboot, as well as an apology for the mess of Halloween sequels that have come in the 40 years since the original movie.

“I first played Laurie Strode when I was 19-years-old,” Curtis said. “We had no money when we made Halloween. Even the Michael Myers mask was originally a William Shatner costume mask picked up at a local store. What they created would come to stand as an unyielding, sustaining influence in the canon of horror. It is still terrifying in its simplicity.”

Produced by Jason Blum and directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19.