‘I Spit on Your Grave’ Director Delivering Sequel to Original With ‘Deja Vu’ Trailer

The 1978 horror film I Spit on Your Grave is one of the most controversial films in the genre, a disturbing depiction of a woman who is raped by multiple assailants and ultimately enacts her revenge upon her tormentors. Writer/director of the original film Meir Zachi has shared the trailer and first poster for the film’s direct sequel, I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu, which debuts on April 23rd.

In the new film, “Incensed that Jennifer Hills was vindicated of killing her rapists decades prior, both mother and daughter are kidnapped by revenge-seeking relatives.”

Camille Keaton reprises her role of Jennifer Hills, with Jamie Bernadette playing her daughter. Maria Olsen, Jim Tavare, Jonathan Peacy, Jeremy Ferdman, Holgie Forrester, Roy Allen, and Alexandra Kenworthy also star.

While the original film has earned a remake and multiple sequels, this will mark the first official continuation of the events of the original.

The intense depictions of the sexual assaults and the gritty aesthetics of the original film make it a challenging watch for even the most seasoned of horror fans. Filmmaker Zachi previously offered insight into what he had hoped to accomplish with the film.

When asked by What Culture why he wanted to make the film in the first place, Zachi shared, “To make audiences realize how horrible rape is and to let the justice system know how horrific the experience is and it should be taken extremely seriously. On the DVD extras I do a commentary on what inspired the story behind the film and here I explain what previous experience I’d had which inspired the film.”

Even without the internet, the infamy of the film spread quickly, creating a controversial legacy which exists to this day. The filmmaker knew that it would ignite passionate responses, yet didn’t realize how long it would last.

“When we were editing the movie, I said to my colleagues, ‘This movie will create a storm that will last for 5 years,’” Zachi shared. “In 1978 there were no VHS tapes only TV and cinema. Now movies have a much longer life span.”

Despite the backlash, he didn’t care how he would be perceived as a filmmaker, noting, “I never thought of this. I didn’t care. I directed, produced, edited. I didn’t care what people thought of me. The movie is what matters, not me.”

You can check out I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu when it debuts on April 23rd.

