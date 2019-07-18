IT: Chapter Two Trailer Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

IT: Chapter Two is bringing some pretty massive scares to San Diego Comic-Con. On Thursday, the cast of the upcoming Warner Bros. horror movie assembled at the convention, and provided fans with an early look at the film’s first full trailer. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the film’s panel, and teased that it absolutely is worth getting hyped about.

Just saw the new trailer for #ITChapterTwo at #SDCC. Looks totally epic. Creative scared, the kids grown up look awesome, looks pretty terrifying. YES! It’s online in the morning. pic.twitter.com/ZOLdPskS3H — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 18, 2019

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to see the trailer for themselves, as it is expected to debut online on Thursday morning.

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT: Chapter Two features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine after believing they had defeated an otherworldly monster decades prior, hoping to vanquish the threat once and for all. And based off of what we already know about the film, it sounds like the behind-the-scenes process of the film was pretty unique.

The film stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Skarsgard revealed earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th.