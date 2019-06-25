Cheers Opening Is Really Creepy With It Movie’s Pennywise Added

Sometimes you just want to go where everybody knows your name, but you might just want to rethink that when the place you’re going also happens to have a terrifying ancient trans-dimensional evil in the form of a killer clown named Pennywise who awakens every 27 years to prey upon people and feed on their fear, even if that place is Cheers. That’s right, the opening to Cheers has been reimagined with Pennywise hidden in ever image and now not even beloved television shows and the bars portrayed in them are safe.

Last week, television writer Jesse McLaren took to Twitter to share his re-edited opening to the iconic television series, artfully tucking images of Pennywise from It into each photo of the sequence. It’s creepy. It’s unsettling. And it’s absolutely brilliant. Check it out below.

Anyway- Here’s the opening to Cheers but with Pennywise the Clown hidden in every photograph. pic.twitter.com/FjCrv2PJCg — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 21, 2019

Did you spot all the Pennywise in the video? He seemed to be having a pretty good time in some of the images, too. Despite the fact that it’s Pennywise, we have to admit it’s a pretty clever mashup and it helps to make the wait for the release of It Chapter Two a little easier. One of the most anticipated horror events of the year, It Chapter Two is the sequel to 2017’s blockbuster hit It, itself based on one of author Stephen King’s most beloved novels. The film isn’t due out until September, but fans in San Diego during San Diego Comic-Con next month will get even more excitement for the film. It was announced earlier this month that It Chapter Two is coming to the “ScareDiego” event.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The film will also feature flashbacks with the original stars all reprising their roles for this sequel.

The previous movie depicted a group of friends in Derry, Maine coming together to confront an otherworldly entity plaguing their small town, seemingly vanquishing the threat after it had tormented the community for generations. The new film sees the friends, who dubbed themselves the “Losers’ Club,” come together 27 years later to finish the job they started as kids, as the nefarious monster has returned to the town.

Earlier this year, writer Gary Dauberman teased that the new film could be even more frightening than the first film. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman confirmed the sequel is “definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first.”

ScareDiego takes place on Wednesday, July 17th. It Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th.

What do you think about the Cheers/It mashup? Let us know in the comments below.